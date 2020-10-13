Major Road Repairs Begin Following Rainy Season Damage

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has begun the repair and upgrade of a number of national roads after severe damage during the rainy season.

National Road No. 13, in particular, is in a state of extreme disrepair following heavy rains and flash flooding across the country during the wet season.

Public complaints and posts in social media were commonplace over the last several months, prompting swift action by authorities.

Minister of Public Works and Transport, Dr. Bounchanh Sinthavong, made a personal inspection of the state of Route 13 North between Naxaythong District in Vientiane Capital and Phonhong District, in Vientiane Province.

Upgrades and repairs of this section of the road are now underway, including new drainage on both sides of the road, as well as resurfacing.

According to the Vientiane Times, the repair and upgrade work is being implemented over three phases. The first phase covers Sikhai to Sikeuth in Vientiane’s Naxaythong district, the second phase from Sikeuth to Phonhong district in Vientiane province, while the last section runs from Phonhong to Vang Vieng district in Vientiane Province.

Minister Bounchanh instructed the contractor to continue work throughout the dry season, following the 2020-2021 road repair plan, and to ensure appropriate traffic control measures are employed during construction.

The minister also inspected the work on the Vang Vieng Expressway, which is now 96 percent complete.

Route 13 is a critical transport and freight connection between Laos and neighboring countries.