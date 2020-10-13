Tropical Storm Nangka to Hit Laos on Thursday

The weather bureau has warned that tropical storm Nangka will hit Laos on Thursday as it makes its way from northern Vietnam.

According to a report issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, Tropical Storm Nangka is expected to move from Vietnam to northern Laos at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast across the country from 16 to 18 October.

Tropical Storm Nangka formed on Monday over the western area of the Philippines, moving from the west at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, and will increase in strength when reaching Vietnam and northern Laos.

Laos had already suffered flooding in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Linfa, which hit Laos last Sunday.

Villages near the Xepon and Xebanghieng rivers in Savannakhet Province were hit by flash flooding amid torrential rains last week with a number of households affected.

Authorities have warned people to exercise caution, advising residents in at-risk areas to prepare for sudden weather changes.

The weather this week will be colder in northern and central province, with rainfall throughout the country.