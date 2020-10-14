76 Killed in Road Accidents Across Laos in September

Deaths related to road accidents reached 76 in September, with the majority of accidents caused by drunk driving.

According to a report in Vientiane Times, 76 people were killed and 764 injured in road accidents across Laos in September.

The Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security, says 497 accidents occurred on Lao roads in the month of September, with 889 vehicles damaged.

Some 81 accidents occurred in Vientiane Capital during September, causing ten deaths.

While the road toll has risen from the previous month, the total number of accidents across Laos has decreased, according to the Vientiane Times.

In August, 68 people were killed, 758 were injured and over 1,000 vehicles were damaged.

A large number of vehicles are unroadworthy, causing traffic problems, while faulty or dangerously placed infrastructure remains a problem as well.