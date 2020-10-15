Police Hunt Chinese National Wanted for Sex Crimes

Authorities in Laos have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Chinese national and an accomplice on charges of sexual misconduct and pornography.

According to a notice issued by the Anti-Trafficking Department under the Ministry of Public Security, a Chinese man is wanted for the sexual misconduct with a minor, and for the creation of pornography, which is illegal in Laos.

The perpetrator was identified as Mr. Run An Xiao, from Biyun District, Guangzhou, China.

Working with an accomplice, identified as Ms. Doungta Beuksayyaphoum, from Donsangphay Village, Paknguem District, Vientiane Capital, the man engaged in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl while the accomplice assisted in the creation of a pornographic film.

The video was leaked to social media, quickly going viral last week. Despite its explicit content, the video aided police in identifying the perpetrators and the victim.

Both the accused and his accomplice have fled, while police have located the victim, according to a report in the Vientiane Times.

Authorities are continuing their search, and anyone with any information is encouraged to come forward by contacting the police hotline: 1300.