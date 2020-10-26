Vientiane Street Lighting Upgrade 40 Percent Complete

New street lighting has been installed along seven major roads in Vientiane Capital, with the project now 40 percent complete.

The new streetlights along main roads, including the fountain and lighting at Patuxay monument, are being upgraded as part of a grant by the Chinese government ahead of National Day celebrations on 2 December.

Head of the Vientiane Department of Energy and Mines, Mr. Xonglao Yongnou, said power lines for the new streetlights have been lain underground in the city center, with the project now 40 percent complete.

The remaining work includes installing the new poles and lights, said Mr. Xonglao.

The project is being funded by the Chinese government at a value of CNY 300 million.

Street lighting is being upgraded on Kaysone Phomvihane Road between the 450 Road traffic lights and the Patuxay monument, continuing to Lane Xang Avenue and 23 Singha Road from the Patuxay monument to the roundabout at That Luang.

New lighting has been installed on Nongbone Road from the Nongbone traffic lights to 23 Singha Road; Mahosot Road from the junction outside the President’s Office to Mahosot Hospital and the Mekong riverside; from the junction at Chao Anouvong Park to the Pakpasack roundabout; and Setthathirath Road from the Pakpasak roundabout to the junction at Mahosot.

Power cables for the new streetlights are being laid underground along Lane Xang Avenue, 23 Singha Road, Nongbone Road, and Kaysone Phomvihane Road.

The scheme involves the removal of existing street lights which will be replaced. The new lights will be constructed on passively safe poles to improve road safety in the event of an accident.

The works are being completed in time for the celebration of the occasion of the 45th Lao National day.