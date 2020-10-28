Accomplice Arrested In Sex Crime Case, Chinese National At Large

Authorities in Laos have arrested the accomplice of a Chinese man wanted for sexual misconduct and pornography, while the main suspect remains at large.

An arrest warrant was issued for a Chinese national and his accomplice on charges of sexual misconduct and pornography earlier this month.

The man, identified as Mr. Run An Xiao, from Biyun District, Guangzhou, China, engaged in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl while the accomplice assisted in the creation of a pornographic film.

According to a report by Lao Security News, after the video was leaked to social media on 9 October, authorities first identified the victim and were then able to identify the accomplice.

The accomplice, identified as Ms. Douangta Beuksayyaphoum, from Donsangphay Village, Paknguem District, Vientiane Capital, was arrested on 18 October.

According to a report by the Deputy Head of the Anti-Trafficking Department under the Ministry of Public Security, Lieutenant Colonel Salee Phoudthavong, police have charged the accomplice with sexual misconduct and pornography.

Ms. Douangta Beuksayyaphoum, said that she contacted two young girls on behalf of Mr. Run An Xiao and assisted in the creation of a pornographic film.

“I purchased Lao Youth Union uniforms and Lao skirts for both girls, and did their makeup before making the pornographic video,” Ms. Douangta confessed to police.

Authorities are continuing their search for Mr. Run An Xiao.