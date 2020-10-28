Vientiane’s Tanmixay to Sikeuth Road 97 percent Complete

The road construction project connecting Tanmixay Village with Sikeuth Village in Vientiane Capital is now 97 percent complete.

The road surface has now been fully paved with concrete, according to a report by Vientiane Mai.

Streetlights and traffic signs are to be the final additions to the construction project before it is officially declared complete in November, according to Mr. Houmphan Phadouangded, head of the project.

The upgrade of some 9.37km of road, running from Tanmixay intersection to Sikeut junction, has been delayed for over a year, but the project should be complete by November, according to contractor Tangchaleun Group.

The full extent of the road, running along Route 13 North, began in 2016 and was scheduled for completion last year. It is valued at LAK 400 billion, nearly USD 45 million.