LOCA adding “Ride First, Pay later” to LOCA for Business Accounts

It has been three years since LOCA was first introduced in Laos. LOCA now has more than 400 drivers with the service available 24hrs. With the success of the service and the growing customer base, LOCA introduced the LOCA for Corporate to make the transportation service fair, transparent, and easy to manage for businesses and organizations. Now Loca is making the service even more accessible and easier to manage for the business commute.

For several months, LOCA has been piloting the new payment scheme “Ride First, Pay Later” for the business and organization that would like to use LOCA as their means of transportation. The “Ride First, Pay Later” is a new payment scheme of LOCA for Corporate; allowing the employee to choose the company account if they are commuting for work-related purposes.



How it works is very simple: the business or organizations only need to contact a LOCA representative to set up the corporate account with LOCA. Then LOCA will open the account with LAK 10,000,000 credit available per month for the business or organization to allocate as they wish to each employee. Businesses or organizations will not be billed until they or their employees use the service.



LOCA not only provides a solution for businesses or organizations to access our transportation service, but the full solution that will help the administrator manage all the invoices in one place by using the LOCA Business Management Tool.