Cambodia Provides 2 Million Face Masks to Laos

Cambodia has provided two million face masks and other medical supplies to Laos to assist the country in its fight Covid-19.

Xinhua reports that Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Saturday that he had decided to donate two million face masks and other medical supplies to neighboring Laos to help it combat Covid-19.

“Ministry of Health Secretary of State Youk Sambath will fly the materials to Laos on Monday next week,” he was quoted as saying.

The Cambodian prime minister said he made the decision after Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith telephoned him to enquire about his health.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has been under quarantine since 4 November after meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who was infected with Covid-19.

Hun Sen has tested negative for the virus in his third test, conducted on Saturday.

A handover ceremony for the medical supplies was held at Wattay airport this morning, with the supplies handed over by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Tea Banh, and received by Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.