Lao Brewery Company Pays 2 Trillion in Taxes

Lao Brewery Company is one of the top taxpayers in Laos, making annual tax payments of over LAK 2 trillion each year.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, Laos has received over LAK 2 trillion, more than US $216 million, per year in tax payments from Lao Brewery Company.

Lao Brewery Company President, Mr. Sounthone Phommachack, said in a statement to the media that Lao Brewery Company produces over 950 million litres a year, exporting the company’s products to more than twenty countries around the world.

The company has three factories across the country, with two in Vientiane Capital and one in Champasack Province. The company plans to build another factory in Luang Prabang in the near future, says Mr. Sounthone Phommachack.

The company operates in partnership with Danish brewer Carlsberg Group, a company with over 170 years of experience and investments in over 150 countries around the world.

“Lao Brewery Company Ltd has supported Laos in various activities, including traditional festivals, environmental protection, healthcare, sports, education, and by providing special scholarships for students from poor families and in remote areas,” Mr. Sounthone added.

Lao Brewery Company contributed LAK 2 billion (USD 223,000) in March to support frontline healthcare workers in responding to and managing the COVID-19 outbreak in Laos.

Lao Brewery Company was established in 1973 and has grown significantly over the past twenty years, and now has more than 3,000 employees.

The flagship product of the company is Beerlao – a strong national beer brand with a 95% market share that has received international awards for quality.