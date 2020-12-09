Cabling Stolen Along Vang Vieng Expressway

Authorities have reported that cabling used for lighting along the Vientiane to Vang Vieng expressway has been stolen.

According to a report by Lao Youth Radio, opportunistic thieves stole some 500 meters of cabling, costing the project LAK 45 million.

The cabling was cut and stolen along the K00+00 to K03+00 sections of the expressway.

Meanwhile, parts of the expressway have already been damaged by motorists using the road prior to its official opening.

One motorist from Vientiane told Laotian Times that she had noticed parts of the expressway in disrepair, with fences damaged and bolts missing from guard rails.

The contractor responsible for the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway has confirmed the road will be open for use by 31 December this year, while the original official launch was delayed due to the finalization of certain points along the expressway, including on-ramps and off-ramps, lighting, and final cleaning work.