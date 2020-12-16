Vang Vieng Music Festival to be Rescheduled Amid Covid Fears

Authorities in Laos have issued a notice ordering the reschedule of the popular Vang Vieng Music Fest 2020 amid fears of a Covid-19 outbreak.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism today, the Vang Vieng Music Fest 2020 will be rescheduled due to the risk of transmission of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The event reschedule follows the recent cancellation of the Vientiane International Marathon and the Foton Vientiane Half Marathon.

The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has said that Laos is at risk of a second wave of Covid-19 as neighboring countries battle to contain their outbreaks.

The situation has worsened in neighboring Myanmar, which has seen a surge in cases over the last three months. The country has recorded over 100,000 cases of the coronavirus, with more than 2,000 deaths.

Lao authorities locked down Ton Pheung District in Bokeo Province last week to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after two Chinese nationals infected with the coronavirus entered the district illegally via Myanmar.

Vang Vieng Music Fest 2020 was to be held from 18 to 19 December in Vang Vieng District, Vientiane Province, with tickets on sale from 7 to 17 December.