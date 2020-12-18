Lao-made Products on Show at the “Made in Laos” Fair

Over 200 booths by more than a hundred businesses across Laos are to exhibit their products at the “Made in Laos 2020” fair this month.

Vice President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), Ms. Chanthachone Vongsay, said in a statement that the expo has presented a platform to boost domestic consumption by promoting products that are “Made in Laos.”

The various new or unique products exhibited by over 100 Lao businesses will be exhibited across 220 booths, with many activities for participants to enjoy, said Ms. Chanthachone.

“The expo will promote products made in Laos and provide an avenue for Lao people to discover more domestically produced items, helping the economy and helping the country during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ms. Chanthachone Vongsay added.

The “Made in Laos” expo is being operated in cooperation with the Lao Thiao Lao domestic tourism campaign while raising awareness among the population of the many attractions and activities across the country.

The event will see seminars and panel discussions to enhance operators on e-commerce, and how to operate in the “new normal” conditions, as well as business conferences and networking.

The “Made in Laos” exhibition will be held for ten days, from 25 December 2020 to 3 January 2021 at Lao-ITECC, Vientiane Capital.

The exhibition has been organized by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.