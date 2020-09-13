Lao Thiao Lao Campaign Launched to Boost Domestic Tourism

The Lao Thiao Lao marketing campaign kicked off on 11 September at a launch event in Vientiane, demonstrating how the public and private sectors are coming together to boost domestic tourism against the backdrop of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

This public-private partnership brings together the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICT), the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), and leading tourism and hospitality businesses to support the promotion of domestic tourism, with the LNCCI taking the lead with its implementation.

“This is a unique way in which the public and private sectors have joined together to co-finance a tourism marketing campaign,” said LNCCI board member Inthy Deuansavanh, who is spearheading the Lao Thiao Lao campaign for the LNCCI.

Mr. Deuansavanh, who is the founder of Green Discovery Laos and the Inthira Hospitality Group, explained, “The campaign will be a largely online, aiming to promote some of the great special offers that are currently available and inspire young Lao people’s sense of adventure to visit some of the amazing destinations around the country.”

Working with key influencers and utilizing online advertising and destination promotion videos, the campaign will also feature online competitions to engage and inspire with prizes including free holidays to some of the featured destinations.

The Skills for Tourism Project (LAO/029), a project implemented by the MoES and LuxDev (the Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency), is providing the initial financial support for the Lao Thiao Lao campaign. The LNCCI aims to raise additional funds from the private sector through a range of sponsorship and partnership packages to encourage businesses to contribute financial and in-kind donations towards the campaign.

While boosting domestic tourism will be crucial in supporting tourism and hospitality businesses, Mr. Nouphanh Outsa, the Director-General of the Technical and Vocational Education Department at the MoES, also emphasized that “a strong tourism sector is imperative to providing employment opportunities for students undertaking tourism and hospitality studies across the country.”

Mr. Bounlap Duangphoumy, Deputy Director-General of the Tourism Marketing Department at MICT added that “the Lao Thiao Lao marketing campaign is a key component of the support being provided to tourism and hospitality businesses to help them survive until international tourism rebounds again.”

Print and broadcast media, such as prominent newspapers and magazines as well as radio will provide feature stories, cover shots, photo essays related to the Lao Thiao Lao campaign, and/or advertising space. The LNCCI has already enlisted The Laotian Times, Una Studio, Tholakhong, Muan.la, Lao Youth Radio, Mahason Magazine, and Discover Laos Today, with more expected to sign on.

LNCCI has partnered with RDK Group to bring the technical expertise to implement the Lao Thiao Lao campaign with dedicated Facebook and Instagram pages launched last week. The campaign will run from September 2020 to January 2021 with the possibility of extending further into 2021.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship or partnership packages should contact Ms. Khambang Inkham at the LNCCI on 021 453312 directly for all inquiries.

With the Covid-19 situation bringing difficult times to tourism and hospitality businesses in Lao PDR, the Lao Thiao Lao campaign is supported by the Skills for Tourism Project (LAO/029), which is financed by the Governments of Lao PDR, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Switzerland.