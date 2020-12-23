Laos Bans Thai Seafood Imports after Covid-19 Outbreaks

Laos has temporarily banned the import of seafood from Thailand as the Kingdom experiences a wave of new Covid-19 outbreaks.

A notice issued by the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce has effectively banned the import of fresh and frozen seafood from Thailand as a measure to protect against Covid-19.

The notice reads:

1. The importation of fresh and frozen seafood from Thailand is temporarily banned.

2. This is a temporary measure and will remain in place until relevant officials from the Lao PDR and Thailand are able to consult and together create measures to ensure the safety of seafood imported from Thailand and that it is free of contamination by Covid-19.

3. The Food and Drug Department is responsible for coordination between Lao and Thai authorities to quickly find a solution.

4. This notice is effective from the date of signing unless replaced by a new notice.

The move comes after Thailand’s Samut Sakhon district became the epicenter of a new Covid-19 outbreak in the country, with over 1,000 people testing positive after a shrimp wholesaler became infected with the disease last week.

Lao authorities fear that seafood contaminated with the virus could arrive in Laos unless imports are immediately halted.