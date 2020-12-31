Cold Weather Hits as Northern Laos to See Negative Temperatures

The weather bureau has warned that some parts of Laos will experience cold weather, reaching as low as -1.2 to 0.5 degrees over the next few days.

According to a report issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, high-pressure systems will bring cold weather and winds across Laos.

Northern and eastern areas will see the coolest weather, down to as low as -1.2 degrees, while Vientiane Capital will experience lows of between 8 to 10 degrees.

Central Laos will see temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, while southern parts of the country will be slightly warmer, with lows between 12 to 14 degrees.

Authorities have warned residents in northern Laos to stay as warm as possible, advising travelers to northern areas to drive safely and prepare for sudden weather changes.