Nong Khai Reports New Covid Case

Authorities in Nong Khai province, Thailand, have reported a new Covid-19 case last week.

According to a report by Nongkhai News Online, a 35-year-old woman who traveled from Samut Sakhon province to celebrate International New Year in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai Province, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The woman, a seafood vendor in Bangkok, had traveled to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon District to purchase produce for sale.

The woman’s husband tested negative for Covid-19 at a Bangkok hospital, however, the woman did not wait for her own result and traveled to Nong Khai.

She received her positive test result later.

Samut Sakhon reported 541 more confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday afternoon, mostly migrant workers.