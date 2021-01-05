Luang Prabang to develop new public park

Luang Prabang authorities have signed an agreement with Dork Pherng Garden Company to develop a new public park aimed at adding more green space to the city.

According to a report by Media Laos, Luang Prabang authorities have approved a proposal by Dork Pherng Garden Company to upgrade an empty space at the southern end of Luang Prabang International Airport, transforming it into a public park.

Luang Prabang provincial governor, Mr. Chansouk Phandolack, said that Dork Pherng Garden Company is to hold a 15-year concession of the area.

The new public park development is part of attempts to make the UNESCO World Heritage-listed city more green and eco-friendly while reducing the strain on the government budget by giving the project to a developer.

A signing ceremony took place in Luang Prabang Province last week between Luang Prabang Provincial Administration Office and Dork Pherng Garden Co., Ltd.

Luang Prabang is the top tourist destination in Laos and was listed in the New York Times 52 Places to Go list in 2018, and ranked 11th in a list of top 20 places to travel in 2020, published by Architectural Digest.