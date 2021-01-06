Lao Woman Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Thailand’s Nan Province

A woman from Laos has tested positive for Covid-19 in Nan Province, Thailand on Sunday.

According to a report by Thairath Online, the 23-year-old Lao national travelled from Bangkok and tested positive for Covid-19 in Nan province.

The woman had had close contact with ten people now deemed highly at-risk, while authorities in Nan province have ordered the closure of some schools.

She is believed to have had contact with a food delivery employee in Bangkok who tested positive for Covid-19 on 26 December, before traveling to Namuen District, Nan Province by car with five other passengers.

The woman admitted to going shopping at supermarkets in Namuen District, although CCTV footage revealed that she wore a face mask throughout.

Family members and those who have had contact with the woman, approximately ten people, have tested negative for Covid-19 but will self-isolate for 14 days.

Thailand has now confirmed 8,966 cases of Coronavirus, with 4,397 recovered and 65 deaths.