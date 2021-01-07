Vientiane’s Footpath Vigilante Returns to “Free the Footpath” Again

A foreign woman residing in Vientiane who regularly takes a stand against motorbike traffic on the footpath has been captured on video again.

In this latest video, the woman can be seen blocking a motorbike as the rider attempts to take a shortcut through traffic by riding along the sidewalk.

The woman stands defiantly in the path of the bike, while passers-by look on. A voice can be heard saying, “I have seen her in the internet but I never thought I’d see the real thing!”

The woman has become somewhat of an internet star, with some saying she has every right to deny access to the footpath, while others say some rules are made to be bent… or broken!

