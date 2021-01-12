Eleventh Party Congress to Be Held in Vientiane this Week

The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party will convene its Eleventh Congress this week, marshaling representatives of the Party from across the nation.

The Party Congress, which takes place every five years, will be held from Wednesday to Friday in the nation’s capital.

While reaffirming the Party’s commitment to socialism, the three-day congress is expected to update the Party constitution, adopt new political decisions and elect a new Party leadership body, which will carry out the 11th Party resolution during 2021-25, Vientiane Times reports.

Delegates at the Party Congress will endorse the latest version of the Party statute, which will be used as a reference to run the meeting and govern the operations of the Party and political development in Laos during 2021-25.

Delegates will also discuss a policy report outlining the strengths and limitations of the leadership of the Party, as well as proposals to address weaknesses.

Political interventions will be checked and assessed from 2015 to 2020 and used as a guide in the adoption of a new agreement by the Party, to be followed for the next five years.

Following the debate of the political report, a new Party Central Committee, members of the Politburo, and a Party Secretary-General will be elected by the congress to oversee the implementation of the Party’s resolution for the next five years.

The first Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party was held in 1955, while the tenth Party Congress was held in 2016.