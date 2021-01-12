Phu Bia Mountain to be Developed as New Tourism Site

Authorities in Laos have approved the development of Phu Bia Mountain as a sustainable development tourism site.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, Khamphay Sana Group is to develop new tourism facilities on the Phu Bia Mountain site.

The development will take place in Phou Houa Xang Village, in Anouvong District, Xaysomboun Province, under a 99 years concession.

Development of the site is valued at some USD 500 million, creating tourism activities in line with the Sustainable Conservation of Phu Bia Project.

The activities will include climbing, cycling, camping, and homestays, while facilities will include a cable car, amusement park, and a five-star hotel.

Khamphay Sana Group completed a feasibility study on the project last year, with the aim of stimulating tourism in the region, while promoting environmental conservation and rural development.

The project will be key to attracting more tourists to visit Xaysomboun Province, where 90 percent of residents are Hmong.

Phu Bia is the highest mountain in Laos at 2,820 meters high. The area is rich in biodiversity and natural resources, most famous for the Phu Bia Mine, however, the population remains one of the poorest in the country and sees little tourism.