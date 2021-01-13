No New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed in Laos This Month

Laos has not confirmed a new Covid-19 case since 7 December last year, with the total number in the country unchanged at 41 and zero deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced yesterday that no new Covid-19 cases had been recorded in Laos, and the total number of cases remains at 41.

Authorities in Laos locked down Ton Pheung District and the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo Province for the second time yesterday without explanation.

The Taskforce is expected to make a statement to the press today.

Laos has confirmed a total of 41 cases of Covid-19 among its population of seven million, reporting no new cases of local transmission and no deaths, according to the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control. Of this number, 40 patients have already recovered.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Phouthone Muongpak, says authorities have worked hard to monitor borders to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19, following some neighboring countries experiencing a second wave of Covid-19.

Laos maintains 32 quarantine centers, with a total of 2,728 people now in quarantine, said Dr. Phouthone Muongpak.

Laos announced its first two Covid-19 cases on 24 March 2020, with the latest two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on 7 December last year.