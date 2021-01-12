Laos Locks Down Ton Pheung District Again

Authorities in Laos have locked down Ton Pheung District in Bokeo Province for the second time.

According to a notice issued by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control this morning, authorities have issued temporary lockdown measures across Ton Pheung District and the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown along Ton Phueng district commenced today and will remain in effect until 25 January.

Authorities have locked down the district following an incident that occurred on 8 January, according to the notice, following a report by the Bokeo Provincial Hospital.

Police, military, and medical staff are being deployed to ensure borders remain closed.

Laos locked down Ton Pheung district late last year after two Chinese nationals infected with Covid-19 entered the district illegally.

Neighboring countries, particularly Thailand and Myanmar, are currently battling second waves of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Borders with both Thailand and Myanmar will be closely monitored to ensure no illegal crossings take place.