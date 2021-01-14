First Korean Ambassador’s Cup Lao Baseball Tournament Held

The first Korean Ambassador’s Cup Lao Baseball Tournament was held on Saturday in Vientiane Capital.

According to a report by Vientiane Mai, the baseball tournament was named the Korean Ambassador’s Cup to celebrate 25 years of Diplomatic Relations between Laos and Korea.

The tournament will run each Saturday until 27 February at the National Baseball Stadium (Km 16) of Vientiane Capital.

A total of three teams participated, including Lao J Brothers, National University of Laos Miracles, and Vientiane Secondary School.

Laos was to complete the construction of the country’s first baseball stadium in December last year.

South Korea’s financial group DGB Group supported KRW 300 million (USD 256,200) for the construction of the stadium, with land and other necessary support provided by the Lao government.

The Lao Baseball Federation also plans to hold an international baseball league to celebrate the opening of the stadium by inviting teams from a total of five Southeast Asian countries.

The 6th Korea-Laos International Baseball League was scheduled to kick off on February 7 with teams from South Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan participating, has been canceled amid concerns over the new Coronavirus.

Laos, it has been argued, could stand to benefit greatly if it could develop the sport of baseball and take it to the world stage, like other developing countries such as the Dominican Republic.