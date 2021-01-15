Ministry Plans to Launch Online Education System

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) plans to introduce online learning into the national education system and enhance children’s access to digital technology.

According to a report by KPL News, MOES aims to upgrade the education system in Laos to a higher standard and make it more accessible by utilizing digital technology.

Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Sengdeuane Lachanthaboune, said the ministry has begun to upload some textbooks to websites or various online platforms, as well as the ministry’s own website, to help to save time and money for students across the country.

Students who reside in areas with good WiFi facilities will be able to access the online textbooks, while students in remote areas or without accessibility will be able to learn via television, says Mrs. Sengdeuane Lachanthaboune.

“The greatest obstacle faced by the ministry is low internet penetration in some parts of Laos, as well as insufficient education equipment, with many students unable to afford smartphones or laptops. Some areas are not even able to receive a television signal,” Mrs. Sengdeuane added.

The Ministry of Education and Sports is coordinating with the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism to ensure education programming is broadcast by the national television station, which is more accessible.

Eventually, the ministry hopes to launch its own television channel specifically for teaching and learning.