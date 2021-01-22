Eleven accidents on Vang Vieng Expressway since opening

Eleven accidents have been recorded on the Vang Vieng Expressway since its opening last month, with the majority caused by roaming domestic animals.

According to a report by Lao Security News, some eleven accidents have occurred along the Vang Vieng Expressway since its official opening 20 December last year, with and over ten injuries were recorded.

Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security, Colonel Khamlek Sayasith, says while eleven accidents were recorded, the number of unreported incidents remains high.

Fortunately, no deaths have been recorded, according to Colonel Khamlek.

While the expressway allows for high-speed driving, local people continue to allow their livestock and other domestic animals to roam freely. No comment was made by officials as to how this situation will be resolved.

Prior to its official opening, motorists used completed sections of the expressway as a shortcut when driving to Vang Vieng, causing sixteen deaths and some 30 accidents.