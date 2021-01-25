Laos Confirms One New Covid-19 Case, Total Now 44

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that Laos has confirmed one new case of Covid-19.
A 29-year-old woman traveling as part of a group returning from Malaysia has tested positive for Covid-19 upon her arrival in Laos.
The woman arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital yesterday morning where she was tested for Covid-19.
She was then transported to a quarantine facility before a positive test result was found in the evening of the same day.
The woman was isolated and then admitted to Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital for treatment.
The 32 people who shared a bus with the woman have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Taskforce in both northern and southern provinces of Laos on Friday, including a woman from Laos and a Chinese national.
Laos has now recorded 44 cases of Covid-19 and has not reported any deaths.