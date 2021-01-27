Four Deaths in Two Days as Trucks Collide with Motorbikes on Vientiane Roads

Two young women and two men have been killed in road accidents over the past two days in Vientiane Capital.

A video posted to Facebook by popular social media page Tholakhong shows two young women who were killed when a large truck hit their motorbike on Sunday.

The horrific incident occurred on Road No. 10, in Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital.

The victims were sisters, 24 years old and 25 years old, from Houaphan Province.

“I called and spoke with their mother, but I just didn’t know how to start the conversation,” an emergency worker sent to the scene was recorded as saying.

Meanwhile, two men, 42 years and 24 years old from Thanaleng Village in Hatsayfong District, were killed in a similar accident after a truck crashed into their motorbike in Dongphosy Village on Monday, the very next day.

Authorities are investigating both accidents.