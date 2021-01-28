Housing for Attapeu Flood Victims to Be Completed This Year

Some 496 of 700 new homes have been completed for flood victims in Attapeu following the dam collapse of 2018.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, 496 new homes have now been built for flood victims following the collapse of a saddle dam at the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy hydropower project two years ago.

A further 204 homes are yet to be built.

Director of Vanseng Construction Development Co., Ltd, Ms. Vanseng Sisongkham, says 496 of 700 new homes built for Attapeu flood victims will be ready for residents this year.

The project to complete a total of 700 houses commenced in July 2020, valued at USD 24.5 million, but just 496 homes have been constructed, with 440 homes ready for use by May. The remaining 56 homes will be ready within this year, says Ms. Vanseng Sisongkham.

“We will start to build the remaining 204 houses after all issues have been resolved. We are now still engaging in mediation with villagers on the house style, location and other factors,” said Ms. Vanseng.

The two-storey homes have been constructed with concrete and are located on relatively high ground.

The houses are currently under construction in Dongbakmai, Hinkham, Hinlath, Donebokmai, Saengchanh and Samongmai villages, in Sanamxay District, Attapeu Province.

In July 2018, the saddle dam at the Xe Pian Xe Namnoy hydropower project collapsed after heavy rains, leaving at least 40 people dead and 6,630 living in emergency shelters, while causing severe damage to private property and infrastructure.

The saddle dam has since been rebuilt and reinforced with concrete.