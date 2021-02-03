Laos Confirms One New Covid-19 Case

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that Laos has confirmed one new case of Covid-19.

Deputy Head of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, under Ministry of Health, Dr. Phoneprasueth Saymoungkhoun, and representatives of the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control said in a statement today that a new case of Covid-19 was confirmed on Monday in Champasak Province.

A 20-year-old woman traveling as part of a group returning from Thailand has tested positive for Covid-19 upon her arrival in Laos.

The individual is currently undergoing treatment at Champasak Hospital in Pakse, Champasak Province.

An estimated 35 people on the bus from the border to the quarantine center have had contact with the patient and are waiting for a test result. They are currently in isolation in a state quarantine center.

Laos has now recorded 45 cases of Covid-19 and has not reported any deaths.