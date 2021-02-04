Laos Suspends Humanitarian and Charter Flights

The Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a notice temporarily suspending all humanitarian and charter flights.

The notice reads:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic presents its compliments to all Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations accredited to the Lao PDR, with reference to the Prime Minister Office’s Notice No: 110/PMO, dated 1 February 2021, and has the honour to inform the latter that in response to the latest development of the Covid-19 outbreak in the regions around the world, the Government of the Lao PDR has decided to temporarily suspend all UN humanitarian flights and T-Way airlines flights (Incheon to Vientiane) during the month of February 2021.”

Laos confirmed a new case of Covid-19 yesterday when a 20-year-old woman traveling as part of a group returning from Thailand tested positive for Covid-19 upon her arrival in Laos.

The country has confirmed 45 cases of the coronavirus, with zero deaths.