Authorities Crack Down on Firecrackers in Xaythany District

Authorities in Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital have cracked down on the sale of firecrackers ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations.

According to a report by a popular social media page, Tholakhong, authorities in Xaythany District have begun monitoring vendors at shops and markets to prohibit the sale of fireworks and firecrackers, which are illegal in Laos.

Authorities have already seized 1,941 fireworks, and 145 firecrackers sold by over 40 vendors, including a large number of Chinese nationals.

The response came after authorities announced they are to crack down on three types of noise pollution in Vientiane Capital, with violators facing heavy fines or even imprisonment.

Fireworks and firecrackers were one of three top forms of noise pollution identified in a recent meeting, and are fully prohibited by law. A Decision by the mayor of Vientiane Capital issued last year stated that the use of such items “is not a traditional custom of Laos and can pose a danger to the community.”

Noise pollution has remained one of the biggest concerns by residents of Vientiane Capital, which has a population estimated at over 800,000.