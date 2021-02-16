106 Killed in Road Accidents Across Laos in January

The road accident death toll reached 106 in January across the country, with the number of accidents increasing compared to previous months.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, 106 people were killed and 1,076 injured in road accidents across Laos in January.

The Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security, says 713 accidents occurred on Lao roads in the month of January, with 1,286 vehicles damaged, costing the economy over LAK 11 billion.

While the road toll has risen from the previous month, the total number of accidents across Laos has increased as well.

Accidents on the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway continue, with livestock on the road causing havoc for drivers.

The Traffic Police Department says many accidents go unreported, meaning the real number of accidents could be as much as 30% higher.

The two major causes of road accidents in Laos are drink driving and reckless driving, with many people calling for a drastic change to the driving culture.