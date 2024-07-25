RGE Named ‘Champion of Good’ by National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre for Leading ESG Initiatives

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat presented RGE with the highest distinction under the enhanced Company of Good Recognition system



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 July 2024 – RGE Pte Ltd. has been distinguished as a ‘Champion of Good’ at the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s (NVPC) Company of Good (COG) Conferment ceremony on 18 July 2024. The award recognizes RGE’s commitment to sustainable practices in the bioeconomy and its national-level societal contributions.

In a landmark year that marked the inaugural recognition of purpose-driven business, RGE stood out among hundreds of companies to earn its place as one of the 78 entities lauded for their exemplary contributions across five impact areas: People, Society, Governance, Environment, and Economy.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat presents the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre ‘Champion of Good’ recognition to RGE Executive Vice President Benny Lee

The Champion of Good award is the pinnacle recognition within the COG awards. Recipients of this accolade demonstrate exemplary multiplier efforts in purpose and impact, showcasing robust plans for sustaining their positive influence. This year, the enhanced COG framework goes beyond traditional metrics on corporate giving, and tracks an organization’s progress and impact across its corporate purpose and the five impact areas. This award distinguishes those who not only excel in their endeavors but also amplify their impact, setting a prestigious standard for corporate social responsibility.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who graced the event as the Guest-of-Honor, awarded the prestigious Champion of Good accolade to RGE, acknowledging the group’s unwavering dedication to sustainable management and resource stewardship. This honor highlights RGE’s significant and sustained initiatives that resonate with its 5Cs business philosophy – ‘everything we do must first be good for the community, country, climate and customer, and only then will it be good for the company’.

Mr Bey Soo Khiang, Vice-Chairman of RGE, said, “This commendation from NVPC is a testament to our deep-seated commitment to corporate purpose. It is the cornerstone for building a thriving, unified, and forward-thinking society that remains sustainable over time. By aligning our organization with a higher mission, RGE drives meaningful impact beyond profit. Our purpose-driven approach not only inspires our staff but also engages stakeholders and the community to cultivate a more sustainable future grounded in shared values.”

Strategic partnerships enhance community and environment welfare

Exemplifying its commitment to community well-being through purpose-driven partnerships, RGE has been partnering Heartware Network (HWN), a non-profit organization that aims to empower and engage the youth in community service and leadership development. Among the initiatives recognized include RGE and HWN’s support of Stroke Support Station (S3) and beneficiaries from the President’s Challenge.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat joins RGE Managing Director Anderson Tanoto; Heartware Network Executive Director Tan See Leng; Gardens by the Bay CEO Felix Loh; Stroke Support Station Executive Director Ng Rei Na; beneficiaries from five social service organizations serving the elderly and disadvantaged; and more than 150 RGE staff at RGE Founder’s Day

As part of RGE Founder’s Day annual celebrations, RGE brings together its employees to support Singapore’s underprivileged communities, resonating with the company’s 5Cs philosophy. Last year, RGE elevated its Founder’s Day program to the next level with the launch of the ‘RGE Golden Hearts’ volunteer program to galvanize employees in volunteering and giving their time back to the community throughout the year.

To further drive sustainable practices in the fashion and textile industry, RGE partnered with Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) to redefine a sustainable fashion ecosystem through a three-year partnership including program implementation, research, and education.

Promoting corporate purpose through robust governance

Further cementing its role and significance in the community, RGE stands among the pioneering strategic donors championing the Corporate Purpose Initiative (CPI), alongside renowned Singapore corporations. Established by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Foundation, the CPI offers a collaborative platform for businesses to unite, develop, and scale social impact programs, pooling together resources, expertise, and the spirit of volunteerism.

In its commitment to societal betterment, RGE has also taken on the role of a Founding Member of the Corporate Purpose Roundtable. This influential group will provide guidance on the CPI’s operations alongside other key donors and partners. RGE’s involvement is a natural extension of its dedication to social stewardship, opening new pathways for collaborative engagement with communities in Singapore and beyond, with the aim of elevating the standard of living and nurturing sustainable development.

Empowering the next generation for sustained purpose-driven value creation

To ensure these purpose-led values endure over time, RGE’s education and leadership development efforts focus on cultivating youth and students into future leaders while fostering a spirit of community service. Through its extended partnership with HWN, RGE’s Sustainable Youth Leadership Development Programme is set to develop 1,000 resilient youth leaders in the East Coast region over the next three years. This initiative will subsequently expand to other regions in Singapore, cultivating an additional 1,000 leaders per region. The long-term goal is to establish a strong pipeline of talented young leaders who embody positive values, strong community ties, and a leadership style that is both purposeful and impactful.

Looking ahead

As a Champion of Good, RGE is poised to further integrate corporate purpose into its business strategies and operations. Embracing its mission to improve lives through sustainable resource development, RGE is set to advance its impact through its day-to-day operations, career development, catalytic partnerships, and expansive CSR endeavors. Through purpose-led leadership, RGE seeks to set new standards to create enduring, positive change.

