Severe Accidents in Vientiane Amid Lunar New Year Festivities

Shocking road accidents have been reported across Vientiane Capital over the weekend amid Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day celebrations.

A man lost his leg in a horrific accident that happened on Saturday evening in Dondeng Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital.

A pickup truck crashed into the building where the man was waiting for his haircut, hitting a parked motorbike and severing the man’s leg, Vientiane Rescue (1624) reports.

The driver was driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the vehicle.

The victim is now being treated at Mittaphab Hospital, the rescue team has said.

Two Dead in Expressway Smash

Meanwhile, two have been killed and two injured in an accident on the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway last night when their car hit a cow near the Vientiane toll booth at approximately 7pm.

Residents have repeatedly called on the government and the expressway operator to work together to try to resolve the issue of livestock wandering onto the high-speed road. Despite recent talks, no solution has yet been implemented.

Car Flips on Dongpalane Rd

In a third serious accident, a car was overturned yesterday evening on Dongpalane Road, Dongpalan Village, Sisattanak District. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed.

Road safety has become a critical issue for Laos, with the number of accidents steadily climbing. The new Vang Vieng Expressway has seen tens of accidents since opening, with livestock on the roads as a major cause.

The death toll for road accidents throughout Laos reached over 1,000 last year, with the majority of accidents caused by drunk or reckless driving.