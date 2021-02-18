Cryptology Asset Group Appoints Current Head of Asset Management, Patrick Lowry, as the New CEO

Under Patrick’s leadership, Cryptology intends to build Europe’s leading publicly listed company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models.

VALLETTA, MALTA – EQS Newswire – 18 February 2021 – Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, co-founded by Christian Angermayer and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, announced that Patrick Lowry has been appointed as the new CEO. An experienced manager with substantial capital markets experience, Patrick will succeed Jefim Gewiet, who will step into the role of COO for the company.





Patrick is an accomplished asset manager with extensive experience managing crypto assets and blockchain-based venture capital investments. He is the founder and CEO of Iconic Holding, an asset management group and portfolio company of Cryptology. Prior to founding Iconic Holding, Patrick was a member of the Deutsche Börse venture capital team, a Senior Associate at Philadelphia-based private equity firm, Graham Partners, and a former auditor at PwC within the Asset Management Assurance Services practice.





“With the eyes of the world now intensely focused on Bitcoin and crypto markets, Patrick as CEO is the perfect addendum to an already strong team. I am convinced Patrick and Jefim will jointly take Cryptology to the next level,” said Christian Angermayer, Founder and Advisory Board member of Cryptology. “Patrick’s experience managing both a portfolio of crypto venture investments and regulated investment vehicles positions him well to deliver on our shared vision of Cryptology being Europe’s leading investment company for blockchain technology and crypto companies.”





At Iconic Holding, Patrick launched sub-brands Iconic Lab, a seed-stage crypto venture capital group, and Iconic Funds, a licensed and regulated crypto asset management firm. Patrick will continue working with Iconic Holding, an important strategic component of Cryptology’s portfolio.





Patrick received an MBA from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in 2017 and a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Delaware in 2011. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.





“Cryptology, with one of the world’s strongest blockchain- and crypto-related balance sheets, boasting inspired investments in the likes of block.one and Northern Data, is a sleeping giant ready to wake,” said Patrick. “I am humbled and excited to be tasked with leading Cryptology to realize its untapped, and unlimited, potential.”





Earlier this year, Cryptology shares started trading on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is exploring an international listing.





About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and venture investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer’s family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOS publisher block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online broker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.



