Nine-Year-Old Car Thief Apprehended In Bolikhamxay

A nine-year-old-boy and an accomplice have been arrested for stealing a car in Bolikhamxay Province.

According to a report by Bolikhamxay Security News, a 9-year-old boy and his 12-year-old friend were picked up by police for car theft.

Authorities in Bolikhan District, Bolikhamxay Province, say a vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday last week in Pha Mueng Village.

An investigation ensued, with the car found parked about two kilometers from the home of its registered owner.

An eyewitness reported to police that two boys had abandoned the car there, before walking to Pha Mueng Village.

The 9-year-old boy said to police that they stole the car because they hoped to travel to Mork District, Xieng Khoung Province.

“I saw that the key was in the ignition so I decided to try to start the car. Then I drove it out onto the road but it stopped and so I left it,” the boy told police.

Authorities returned the car to its owner and let the boys off with a stern warning.