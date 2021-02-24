Chinese Decorations Reappear on Vientiane Streets

Authorities have reinstalled temporary decorations around Vientiane Capital in celebration of Lao-China cooperation.

Chinese insignia and signage were spotted being installed along Quai Fa Ngum Road in Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital this morning.

The decorations will be installed on fifty street light poles from Mahosot Hospital to Pakpasak Intersection.

According to a report by Lao Youth Radio, the signs will be replaced with different decorations during different festivals in Laos.

Similar Chinese decorations initially appeared on street lights along Quai Fa Ngum in November last year but were met with a backlash from concerned residents on social media.

Social media memes quickly appeared in which the name “Viengchan” was changed to “Viengchin,” a play on words hinting at the Sinicization of the nation’s capital.

Following the public outcry, authorities discreetly removed the decorations overnight.

This time around, the decorations feature a Chinese insignia alongside the Lao frangipani, or Champa, the national flower of Laos.

Authorities may be hoping that the addition of the Lao symbol will be more acceptable to the public.