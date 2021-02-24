Qualtrics study reveals employee engagement in Thailand exceeds global average

Annual report finds top engagement drivers shifted significantly during 2020

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 24 February 2021 – New research released today by Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience (EX) and creator of the experience management (XM) category, has revealed significant shifts to the drivers of employee engagement in Thailand in 2021.

According to the 2021 Thailand Employee Experience Trends Report, the top five employee engagement drivers changed over the last year. Pride in the work my team delivers, having in place processes allowing employees to be productive, and being part of a team effective at making decisions were found to be the top three drivers. Effective collaboration between teams, and being confident to share opinions with management completed the top employee engagement drivers.

The engagement drivers to drop out the top five were confidence in senior leadership, opportunities for learning and development, recognition for good work, my manager helps my career development, and a clear link between work and strategic objectives.

Employee engagement in Thailand on the rise

Despite the challenges faced by companies in 2020, overall levels of employee engagement in Thailand increased to 76% in 2020, from 72% in 2019. This is significantly above the 66% global average, which also rose 13% in the last year (66% vs. 53%). Intent to stay with an organisation three years or more also increased to 56%, from 43% in 2019.

Well-being, which is an important contributor to overall EX, continues to be a priority for workers and is predicted to be a key trend for organisations in 2021. Among employees in Thailand, more than seven in 10 (73%) rated their well-being as favourable – above the global average of 67%. Most notably, a sense of belonging at an organisation has the greatest impact on overall well-being, with well-being increasing to 80% for employees when this is the case.

Lauren Huntington, EX Solutions Strategy, Qualtrics Southeast Asia, said: “2020 has irreversibly changed the working world, and so it is unsurprising we have seen engagement drivers shift considerably this year. As businesses and governments look forward to 2021 we expect to see these engagement drivers change once again as restrictions continue to change. To ensure teams are provided with the support and services they need in fast changing situations it is critical leaders are able to understand how emerging trends are reshaping the workplace, and what they can do to design and improve employee experience.”

Listening up, positive action down

According to the Qualtrics study, more than nine in 10 employees in Thailand (93%) believe it’s important their company listens to feedback. Compared to 12 months previously more employees are being listened to, with the volume of respondents saying they have an opportunity to feedback increasing to 84% in 2020 (up from 77%). However, only 42% say their company acts on it very well – which is a 21% decrease over the same period.

“While it’s pleasing to see more employers listening to their teams, the study outlines the critical importance of acting on feedback. There is no one size fits all approach to improving the employee experience. By capturing responses from their teams across the entire employee lifecycle and in key moments that matter, businesses are able to design improved experiences.”

“The business impact of listening and acting on feedback is huge. When organisations do take action, scores increase across employee engagement (90%), wellbeing (88%) and intent to stay (91%),” said Huntington.

Mr.Borwornnan Thongkalya (Ph.D.) President, Personnel Management Association of Thailand, said: “Creating positive employee experiences has become an increasingly significant focus of human resources officers in recent years that cannot be downplayed. By adopting a ‘People First’ approach, organisations are empowering employees to share their feedback and are better equipped to address the changing needs of their people. Particularly during times of uncertainty, ensuring employees are heard and taking appropriate action is vital to fostering positive experiences in the workplace, boosting well-being, morale and productivity.”

About the study

The 2021 Global Employee Experience Trends Report examined more than 11,800 full-time employees across 20 different countries around the world, to find out what’s changed in employee experience, and what is driving employee engagement in a post-COVID world. More than 340 respondents polled were from Thailand.

To download the full 2021 Global Employee Experience Trends Report, please click here.

