Emergency Response Center Slated for Phou Kao Lak Mountain

Authorities have discussed plans to build an emergency rescue center at Phou Kao Lak Mountain in Kasi District, Vientiane Province.

According to a report by Lao National Radio, Vientiane Provincial authorities are preparing to build a rescue center at Phou Kao Lak Mountain, aimed at providing emergency response and accident assistance.

Head of the Vientiane Provincial Health Department, Dr. Inpone Manyseng, says authorities plan to establish Kasi District as an emergency rescue hub, particularly at Kao Lak Mountain.

“Several serious accidents have occurred at this mountain and provision of assistance has been difficult due to its distance from the town,” said Dr. Inpone.

Authorities are currently deciding upon a location for the rescue center, as well as providing rescue equipment, ambulances, and a rescue team.

“We will transfer some medical workers and volunteers from the Vientiane Provincial Red Cross to work at the center, as well as cooperating with the Kasi Hospital for emergency assistance and blood donations,” Dr. Inpone added.

Meanwhile, some insurance companies have reportedly begun denying insurance claims for buses or passenger vehicles traveling on the Phu Kao Lak road, according to the Vientiane Times.

The 65-kilometer Phou Kao Lak Road links Kasi District, Vientiane Province to Nan District of Luang Prabang Province, was constructed along a dangerously steep, mountainous area.