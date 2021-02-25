Spotify to launch in Laos and Cambodia

Spotify has announced plans to expand into over 80 new locations worldwide, including Laos and Cambodia.

The streaming service made the announcement during its Stream On Digital event on 22 February, NME reports. The platform will launch in a number of markets across the world as part of its largest expansion to date.

Following its launch in South Korea on 1 February, the service has said it will launch across Asia in Laos, as well as Macau, Brunei, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Mongolia, Nepal, and Pakistan.

The full music catalog will be available to all new markets, with free and premium subscription plans available.

The Spotify service will be available on mobile apps and web browsers, while further features such as connectivity with televisions, speakers, and wearables will be introduced later.

The service will also introduce 36 new languages.