Warmer Weather Expected Across Central And Southern Laos This Week

The temperature will be 1 to 3 degrees higher this week across central and southern Laos, with rainfall expected in some parts of the country.

According to a report issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, low-pressure systems will hold cool temperatures in some parts of the country, particularly northern provinces as well as the Bolaven plateau, while central and southern Laos will see the mercury rise.

The report predicts rainy and windy weather for some parts of northern Laos

Northern and eastern areas have experienced the coolest weather so far this year, down to as low as -1.2 degrees early last month, while Vientiane Capital has experienced lows of between 8 to 10 degrees.

Meanwhile, the water levels in some sections of the Mekong River have increased slightly over the last seven days.

The MRC Secretariat has forecast that this year’s dry season will be wetter than in 2019 and 2020, with the rainy season likely to begin in early May.