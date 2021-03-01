Primary Students Behind in Lao Language and Mathematics in Laos

Authorities have admitted that the education system in Laos requires urgent attention, with Lao students falling behind in Lao Language and mathematics at the primary school level.

According to a report by KPL News, the results of several major evaluations have shown that students in primary schools in Laos are behind in Lao language and mathematics.

Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, Dr. Phout Simmalavong, says primary school students, particularly grades 3 and 5, as well as secondary students at grade 4, are lagging the most.

Authorities say they will work harder to ensure a sufficient budget for improving the education system in Laos, according to Dr. Phout Simmalavong.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also pushed Lao students further behind, with lockdowns in 2020 seeing children miss school.

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) plans to introduce online learning into the national education system and enhance children’s access to digital technology.

MOES aims to upgrade the education system in Laos to a higher standard and make it more accessible by utilizing digital technology.

Students who reside in areas with good WiFi facilities will be able to access the online textbooks, while students in remote areas or without accessibility will be able to learn via television.

The ministry also hopes to launch its own television channel specifically for teaching and learning.