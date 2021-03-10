Rain and Stormy Weather Forecast for Some Parts of Laos

While the temperature will remain warm across much of Laos, rain and stormy weather are forecast for some areas.

According to a notice issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, temperatures will be higher during the day for central and southern areas, including Vientiane Capital and the northern provinces of Laos.

The report says there will be rain and windy weather forecast for some parts of northern and central Laos from 11 to 14 March.

During the day, the weather will be warm in central and southern Laos, with temperatures ranging from 20 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Vientiane Capital will see lows of 22 and highs of up to 37 degrees this week and will experience rain, strong winds, and storms.

Meanwhile, high-pressure systems will keep cooler temperatures lasting in some parts of northern Laos, particularly Xaysomboune Province, with temperatures as low as 10 degrees with highs of up to 30 degrees.

Authorities have warned people across the country to be cautious of extreme weather, including thunderstorms and hail.