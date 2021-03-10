SUSS MicroTec SE appoints Dr. Götz Bendele as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Thomas Rohe as Chief Operating Officer

GARCHING, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 10 March 2021 – SUSS MicroTec today announced that Dr. Götz Bendele will take over the position as Chief Executive Officer of SUSS MicroTec SE on May 1, 2021.

At the same time, SUSS MicroTec announces that Dr. Thomas Rohe was appointed as Chief Operating Officer, starting on June 1, 2021.

The current Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Franz Richter is leaving the company for reasons of age and will step down from office on April 30, 2021.

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dr. Richter for his many years of contributions to the development of SUSS MicroTec, “said Dr. David Dean, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE. “Thanks to his foresight, the company is on an impressive growth path. His name is inextricably linked with SÜSS MicroTec. “

In 1990, Dr. Richter joined the company and, at the will of the founding family, took over management in 1998. One year later, he successfully went public with SÜSS MicroTec on the stock exchange. In total, he devoted almost 20 years of his professional life to the company’s success, 11 years of which as CEO alone.

“With Dr. Bendele, we have won a manager who, thanks to his extensive market experience, his analytical sharpness and his implementation strength, will set new impulses. ” said Dr. Dean on the upcoming change in the management board. “Due to his international experience and deep knowledge in the areas of sales, innovation and product development in the semiconductor industry as well as in plant engineering, Dr. Bendele is the ideal person to successfully implement the growth strategy of SUSS MicroTec SE in the long term. “

Bendele, 50, has been CEO of the SDAX and TecDax listed technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG since 2018, where he made a significant contribution to the company’s successful development.

Holding a PhD in physics, Götz Bendele worked for almost 10 years as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he advised companies in the semiconductor industry in Europe, the USA and Asia, before he headed the European solar business of chip manufacturer TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) from 2009 on. In Seattle (USA) he was a partner at Infosys Limited and was responsible for the consulting business for high-tech companies on the US west coast before he returned to Germany in 2017. Where he was able to complete his profile at LPKF to take on responsibility at SUSS MicroTec SE now.

“I am looking forward to my new role at SUSS MicroTec,” said Bendele. “As a technology company, SUSS MicroTec has an extraordinarily great potential to create sustainable value for customers and partners in the semiconductor industry, and it will be my goal to realize this potential together with the employees of SUSS MicroTec.”

Dr. Dean also welcomes the expansion of the Board of Directors to three members through the appointment of Dr. Thomas Rohe as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Rohe will be responsible for all areas relevant to production at the various locations as well as supply chain management.

Dr. Rohe, 54, is currently the managing director of Fluke Deutschland GmbH, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of test equipment and software from southern Germany. Before that, from 2014 to 2019 he was a member of the management board (Chief Operating Officer) for Prüftechnik Dieter Busch AG (later Prüftechnik Dieter Busch GmbH), which was acquired by Fluke in 2019. In addition, he worked for various companies in the Carl Zeiss Group for more than ten years, with positions in the development of optical systems for wafer scanners or as Senior Director Operations for electron microscopy. After completing his physics studies at the TU Darmstadt, he did his PhD at the University of Stuttgart. Dr. Rohe also holds an MBA from the Universities of Augsburg and Pittsburgh since 2010.

Dr. Dean comments: “Thomas Rohe has the necessary understanding of technology and relevant industry experience as well as the personality for this demanding position of COO at SUSS MicroTec. He has the best prerequisites to help shape the future of the company.”

“I am very much looking forward to my new role at SUSS MicroTec and the challenge of supporting the growth path as much as possible.” SaidThomas Rohe.