Attractive New M5 Magnetic Catches from Southco Hold Panels and Doors in Place

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 March 2021 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, Southco has introduced the latest product in its successful line of magnetic catches, with a new version that combines strength and style. Constructed of corrosion resistant stainless steel, the M5 Magnetic Catch combines a highly polished finish with the holding power of rare earth magnets to provide a robust and attractive solution for keeping doors and panels open or closed.

M5 Magnetic Catches

Southco’s M5 Magnetic Catches provide a reliable alternative to door stays, are well-suited to high vibration environments, and can be configured to provide nominal holding powers from 50-118 N to accommodate multiple door sizes and weights with a significant tolerance for misalignment. With simple push-to-close and pull-to-open functionality, and a stylish high-gloss, stainless steel appearance, M5 Magnetic Catches offer an attractive solution for cabinets and doors in a variety of applications.





M5 Magnetic Catches are available in a range of swivel catch height options that can be mounted horizontally or vertically, and fixed catch options that mount flush to or directly on the surface to suit a wide range of door, panel and window dimensions. Swivel catches are easily adjusted to hold at any desired angle and include a rubber bumper surface to minimize noise from closing and vibration, while preventing scratching of the mating fixed catch.





According to Global Product Manager Cindy Bart, “Styled to complement applications including RV, rail, bus and marine equipment, Southco’s M5 Magnetic Catches provide the strength necessary to keep doors and panels in place with a range of configurations for flexible mounting and alignment. With its highly polished, stainless steel construction, the M5 offers exceptional corrosion resistance for challenging environments.”

For more information about the latest Southco’s M5 Magnetic Catches, please visit www.southco.com/M5-7.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

