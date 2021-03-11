Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam PMs Agree to Vaccinate Diplomats and Students

The Prime Ministers of Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam have discussed strengthening cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 as well as providing free Covid-19 vaccinations to diplomats and students in their countries.

A teleconference was held yesterday between Prime Minister of Laos, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Cambodia, Mr. Hun Sen, and Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to a report by Khmer Times, the three prime ministers have agreed to cooperate by providing free Covid-19 vaccinations to each other’s diplomats and students in their respective countries.

The three leaders agreed to extend their collaboration in politics, security, national defense, border management, commerce and investment, and energy and education.

The three countries will continue to effectively maintain and implement established cooperation mechanisms, as well as boost cooperation among border provinces, implement border management agreements, collaborate in security protection along shared borders, and promote trade and investment activities, as well as travel and transportation through border checkpoints

The three prime ministers also discussed the possibility of resuming international flights between Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam to boost trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges between the three countries.

The prime ministers of Laos and Vietnam have stated their commitment to provide Cambodia with full support in hosting the 7th Greater Mekong Sub-region Summit (GMS) in March 2021, the ASEM-13 Summit at the end of 2021, and chairing ASEAN in 2022.