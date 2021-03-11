Woman Killed in Hunting Accident in Luang Namtha

Authorities have apprehended a man on charges of manslaughter after he mistook a woman for a wild boar while hunting in the forest.

According to a report by Lao Security News, a 30-year-old woman was found dead on 22 February in a forested area near Namma Village, Long District, Luang Namtha Province.

Deputy Head of Long Public Security Office, Major Bounmy Southavong, says the body had suffered 19 bullet wounds.

The 32-year-old suspect, identified as Mr. Mueti, admitted to police that he mistook the woman for a wild boar, shooting and killing her.

On the evening of the shooting, the man was out hunting in the woods hoping to see some wild animals when he spotted movement and shot at it.

“I mistook that for a wild boar in the forest, so I fired one shot to ensure that it was already dead,” says the suspect. “Instead, I found a dead woman and fled,” confessed Mr. Mueti.

Hunting of certain animals is prohibited in Laos, with Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith issuing an Order for Increased Stringency in Management and Inspection of Protected Wild Fauna and Flora in 2018. The order was issued to tighten the implementation of forest plant and wildlife protection, especially those species which are classified as endangered.

It then orders the cessation of hunting of all species under protected species status, and orders the cessation of import, export, and trade of wild animals and plants.