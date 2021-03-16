Dash Living links with Ascott to expand rental solutions in Hong Kong and Singapore

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 March 2021 – Dash Living, Asia’s pre-eminent serviced living community in Hong Kong and Singapore, today announced a collaboration with The Ascott Limited1 (Ascott) in Hong Kong and Singapore. Ascott is a leading international lodging owner-operator with over 770 properties spanning more than 190 cities across over 30 countries.

The collaboration with Ascott opens up new locations for Dash members within Hong Kong and Singapore, marking a significant milestone for Dash Living’s expansion in Asia Pacific. Through the collaboration, six of Ascott’s international-class properties in Hong Kong and Singapore will be available for reservation on Dash Living’s website. Guests will be able to choose from five serviced residences – Somerset Victoria Park Hong Kong, Citadines Ashley Hong Kong, Ascott Raffles Place Singapore, Citadines Balestier Singapore and Citadines Fusionopolis Singapore, as well as its co-living property designed for the millennials and millennial-minded, lyf Funan Singapore.

The properties are in prime locations near various shopping, dining, and entertainment outlets, and are easily accessible via public transport. Guests will be able to enjoy the comforts of home, privacy and security with spacious apartments where they can live and work. Most of the apartments feature separate living and dining areas, bedroom, fully-equipped kitchen, and some also offer a washing machine and dryer. The properties offer a range of apartment types, from studio to two-bedroom units. Guests staying with Ascott can also sign up for a complimentary membership with Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards.

Guests who sign up as a Dash member will also be able to enjoy a host of lifestyle benefits. For example, in Hong Kong, Dash Living provides free access to a variety of co-working spaces, free professional fitness centre membership, a multitude of wellness, dining and shopping options with discounts, and more. On top of the guest perks, Dash Living also offers regular guest events to bring the “serviced living community” to life – from collaborations with local partners such as virtual yoga sessions, or even empowering guest-hosted bakery and fitness sessions. This extended guest and growing perks community demonstrate how Dash Living offers innovative co-living solutions to fully exemplify the beauty of the sharing economy.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Aaron Lee in 2014, Dash Living has now grown to manage and operate over 1,300 units across serviced apartments, co-living homes and hotel rooms, with more than 250,000 square feet under its management.

“The collaboration will significantly widen the choice of locations and perks for Dash members,” said Aaron Lee, founder of Dash Living. “As a trailblazer in offering rental solutions, we strive to offer affordable accommodation for people in the region while catering to their needs to make their stay comfortable, connected, and convenient. The new additions from one of the top global lodging owner-operators like Ascott will help to enrich the living experience further.”

With a collection of apartments, co-living homes and hotel rooms, its units span across Hong Kong prime areas, including Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Central, Tsim Sha Tsui, Jordan, and Mongkok. In Singapore, Dash units are located in prime locations, such as Geylang, Paya Lebar, Farrer Park, Balestier, Pasir Panjang, and Clementi. Moving forward, Dash Living will continue to diversify its portfolio across multiple Asian markets.



About Dash Living

Dash Living is Asia’s new generation of rental solution in Hong Kong & Singapore for urban professionals. Our mission is to create a global accommodation community through sharing economies and tech, empowering today’s hyper-mobile, tech-savvy millennials to live in the most expensive cities in the world.

Website: www.dash.co